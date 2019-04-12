Sports Burst - Ney Way Out For Neymar

by Tim Stannard

Neymar set for prolonged PSG stay as players gear up to avoid Lille wane in title-clinching crunch clash

Do not fear PSG fans. Friday is going to be a good day.

Neymar is set to be around at the club for a few more years to come, ready to celebrate his own and family member's birthdays in style and be absent for important chunks of the season due to a recurring foot injury.

The man known as Neymar's Dad has spoken and has confirmed that PSG supporters can sleep easy in regards to his son. "He does not want to leave PSG, he wants to stay at PSG, get back playing and help the club win titles," was the confirmation to RMC Sport.

Although Neymar is now back in training for PSG having been out since the end of January, the Brazilian will not be able to play a role in Sunday's second attempt to clinch the Ligue Un title. The first got Choupo-Moting-ed against Strasbourg last weekend, but a victory on Sunday will get the job done.

The problem there though is that the encounter is against second-placed Lille, one of the most sizzling sides in France and a team that will not enjoy a title party on its soil.

Raul to become next in line to take over Real Madrid

The next Real Madrid coach is about to be appointed. Sort of. Friday's Marca is reporting that the legendary figure of Raul is set to take over the club's second team, Castilla, this summer.

Raul has had success with the club's U-19 team and a move to Castilla put the former striker next in line to take over Real Madrid properly should Coach Zizou decide to leave again after being told that he cannot sign Eden Hazard this summer.

🔊 Ernesto Valverde: "Huesca know how important wins are in the home stretch and they look good. They have good players who generate plenty of scoring chances." #HuescaBarçapic.twitter.com/jZKhI7tXQN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 12, 2019

Crossing the el Clasico divide and the decision on whether Leo Messi will be in action against Huesca in Saturday's game is set to be made.

The Argentinean's face took quite the bashing from Manchester United's Chris Smalling on Wednesday in the Champions League, although the English stopper said that the pair shook hands after the game. "He knew it was an accident," said Smalling.

AFCON 2019 draw set for Pyramid scheme unveiling

Not so much a frenzied Friday today ahead of us as a fairly frenetic Friday.

The big global event will be the draw for the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 which takes place in Egypt in June with the continent's best 24 teams facing off. That competition is exclusive to beIN SPORTS as is the draw which is live at 2PM ET / 11AM PT and IN FRONT OF THE PYRAMIDS!

That will be followed directly by a Ligue Un clash which Lyon trying to secure third and a Champions League spot with a win in an away match at Nantes.

Newcastle United still has some work to do in the Premier League to avoid relegation. Ray Hudson's beloved outfit is seven points above the drop but with one extra match played. However, that win will be tricky on Friday with a trip to take on a very sparkling Leicester City.

