Neymar Does Not Want To Leave PSG, Says Father

Neymar Sr has told Paris Saint-Germain fans to "sleep easy" over his son's future.

Brazil superstar Neymar became the most expensive player in football history when PSG paid Barcelona €222million for his services in August 2017.

Despite impressing on the field in Ligue 1, both his seasons at the Parc des Princes have been badly hindered by metatarsal injuries, with the 27-year-old forced to watch damaging Champions League exits at the hands of Real Madrid and Manchester United from the sidelines.

A big-money return to LaLiga with Madrid has been frequently mooted and Zinedine Zidane's second spell in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu is expected to mean a close season of lavish spending for the 13-time European champions.

However, with Neymar under contract until 2022, his father maintains another blockbusting move is not on the agenda at this stage.

"The contract is long with PSG," he told RMC Sport.

"We are only in the second season and it is not even over yet. We have a contract we are not even halfway through.

"These rumours of a departure will always exist, we cannot have a player like Neymar without clubs dreaming about him."

He added: "Neymar's desire to be at PSG was expressed two years ago, so the fans can sleep easy.

"Today Neymar does not want to leave PSG. he wants to continue to help the club win titles."

Neymar has scored 20 goals in 23 appearances across all competitions for PSG this season and is back in training, having not featured since his injury setback against Strasbourg in the Coupe de France in January.