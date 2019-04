GOAL

Le Parisien reports that goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon may not continue at PSG beyond this season.

The 41-year-old has committed several errors in recent weeks, leading many to believe that Alphonse Areola should be given the goalkeeper role on a permanent basis.

Buffon's deal expires at the end of the season but there is a mutual option for a one-year extension. Whether that option is activated is now an open question.