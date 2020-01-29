Sports Burst - Cavani Close To Wanda-Land

by Tim Stannard

$6 million reportedly stands between PSG and Atletico Madrid to allow Cavani move to Wanda-Land

Saturday's Madrid derby might see a late arrival to give it some goal-scoring glamor. And by thunder the Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid match-up needs it with both teams going through a heck of a goal-scoring drought these days.

French paper, L'Equipe, is reporting that Atletico Madrid and PSG are just $6 million away from a agreeing a deal before Friday that could see the wantaway Uruguayan forward heading to LaLiga and Wanda-land in time for Saturday's Madrid derby.

Although PSG have seemingly been reluctant to let Cavani go, despite the striker being out of contract in the summer, the forward has not featured in any PSG squads for a couple of weeks now with Thomas Tuchel confirming that Cavani would play no role in the today's Coupe de France clash with Pau.

The case for Cavani staying is that letting what Tuchel has admitted to being a very handy footballer on the bench go in a season when a four-trophy haul is possible is not the smartest move for PSG.

Then again, should Cavani pull a Neymar and sulk until the end of the season, the Uruguayan is not going to be much use to PSG.

Barca back out of Rodrigo rumble as United move for Fernandes

Tuesday's rather convoluted transfer saga that had Bruno Fernandes being signed by Barcelona, loaned out to Valencia in return to Rodrigo Moreno being loaned to the Camp Nou did not really have much zest in the end.

24-hours later on Wednesday and Barca have reportedly backed out of the Rodrigo signing and Manchester United appear to have achieved the impossible be buying a functioning, useful player in the form of the aforementioned Bruno Fernandes.

Spare a wee thought at this point for Rodrigo though, who has seen deals with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and now Barcelona fall through in the space of a just a couple of years or so.

The Portuguese midfielder is due in Manchester on Wednesday for a medical ahead of a deal worth an initial $60 million up front with add-ons down the line. Fernandes could be in the Etihad later that day to watch United lose to Manchester City in a League Cup semifinal clash.

Liverpool will also be in action at West Ham United in the Premier League. The game is a six out of ten on the 'danger-of-dropping-points' meter. A victory would put Liverpool 19-points clear at the top of the table.

Barcelona are in action in the Copa del Rey on Thursday. However Barcelona of Ecuador are in action in the Copa Libertadores qualifying rounds on Wednesday in an attempt to take on and defeat Progreso.

Barca lose another striker as Suso returns to Spain

Not quite done with Barcelona yet.

📽 ¦ Carles Perez has arrived in Rome. pic.twitter.com/CkxQnffst9 — Barca Media 🎙 (@BarcaMedia) January 29, 2020

Despite losing Luis Suarez for four months with injury and backing out of bringing in Rodrigo, the Camp Nou club has decided that the right move is to let another forward player go. That footballer is Carles Perez who is due to undergo a medical and sign a loan deal with Roma today.

Elsewhere in transfer land and Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Steven Bergwijn from PSV. The Dutch forward joins up on a deal till 2025. Tottenham are now rumoured to be after Olivier Giroud, as pretty much everyone else has been this winter window. Even Atletico Madrid is not out of the question.

Spanish midfielder Suso could be joining Sevilla this week on a loan deal from Milan.