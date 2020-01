GOAL

Barcelona are on the verge of bringing in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes - according to Sport and multiple Spanish media outlets.

Having already reportedly reached an agreement to sign Rodrigo from Valencia, the Blaugrana plan to send Fernandes on loan to Mestalla for the rest of the season after wrapping up a deal with his current employers.

Manchester United have been chasing Fernandes in the winter market, but Barca are now well placed to win the race for his signature.