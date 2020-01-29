Barcelona's Perez Arrives At Roma For Medical

GOAL

Roma are on the verge of signing Carles Perez from Barcelona, with the winger having arrived to undergo a medical.

The move will be an initial loan until the end of the season, when Roma will be obligated to purchase the player for €13 million (£11m/ $14m).

📽 ¦ Carles Perez has arrived in Rome. pic.twitter.com/CkxQnffst9 — Barca Media 🎙 (@BarcaMedia) January 29, 2020

Barca will reportedly have first refusal on any future sale of Perez, who has landed in Fiumicino to undergo his medical tests with the Giallorossi on Wednesday.

Roma targeted the 21-year-old as a replacement for talismanic figure Nicolo Zaniolo, who is expected to miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Perez made his debut for Barcelona B in 2017, after rising through the ranks of the famous La Masia academy.

He was made to wait until 2019 for his first senior appearance, however, coming on in a league clash against Eibar in May before staking a claim for a more regular place in the team after a strong pre-season.

Perez has featured in 11 matches across all competitions for Barca this term, scoring two goals while also contributing an assist.