Zlatan Ibrahimovic is stepping up his Milan comeback after filming himself with the ball at his feet at the club's Milanello training ground.

The 41-year-old signed a one-year contract last July but has been sidelined ever since while recovering from knee surgery.

Ibrahimovic, who has scored 33 goals in 60 league appearances in his second spell with the Rossoneri, was a Serie A title winner last season.

Given his age, the end of his career is likely not far away. That is despite the former Barcelona and Manchester United player saying in September: "If I see a player stronger than me, I'll stop. But I haven't seen him yet."

Ibrahimovic's video shows him taking small steps with the ball at his feet, before pausing at the end of the penalty area and turning the camera to point at the goal. It then shows him smiling into the camera and raising his eyebrows, as though to signal his eagerness to get back into scoring action.

Milan, who are 12 points behind league leaders Napoli, have Champions League last-16 games against Tottenham coming up on February 14 and March 8, plus a Serie A derby with Inter on February 5.