Iker Casillas was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack during training with Porto.

Casillas reportedly felt a sharp pain in his chest during on the pitch during a session led by Porto coach Sergio Conceicao.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper is now in stable condition after the incident but is not expected to play again this season.

A statement from the Portuguese club confirmed the news: "Iker Casillas suffered an acute myocardial infarction during Wednesday morning training session held at the PortoGaia Training and Training Center in Olival.

"The training session was promptly interrupted to provide assistance to the FC Porto goalkeeper, who is currently at the Hospital CUF Porto. Casillas is well, stable and his heart problem solved."

More to follow...