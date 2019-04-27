Español
Ronaldo Beats Messi To 600 Goal Mark

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 600 career club goals ahead of Lionel Messi with 598

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 600th goal of his incredible club career against Inter on Saturday, beating rival Lionel Messi to his latest landmark.

The Juventus star struck in the 62nd minute to equalise after Radja Nainggolan had given Inter the lead.

 

He was set up by Miralem Pjanic as part of a neat one-two, finding the bottom-right corner with a powerful low drive from the edge of the area.

Ronaldo reached the milestone before Messi, who scored his 598th goal for the Catalans on Saturday.

 

Although Juve suffered Champions League disappointment in the quarter-finals against Ajax, Ronaldo's €112million move from Real Madrid has brought silverware.

The 34-year-old has scored 20 goals in 28 Serie A appearances, helping the Bianconeri win the Scudetto for an eighth successive season.

