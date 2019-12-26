Español
Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Agrees Terms to Return to AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has accepted a proposal to re-join AC Milan, according to Sky Sport's Gianluca Di Marzio.

Reuters

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to return to AC Milan, according to Sky Sport reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Swedish striker had been linked to multiple clubs after announcing his departure from MLS side LA Galaxy, and at one point dropped a cryptic hint that we would be joining a LaLiga club

 

Ibrahimovic joined the Rossoneri on loan from Barcelona in the 2010/11 season, helping the club to the Scudetto with 14 goals in 29 appearances.

He joined the club on a permanent basis before the 2011/12 season, which he finished as Serie A's top scorer with 28 goals in 32 games. 

