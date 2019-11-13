A tweet from Zlatan Ibrahimovic suggests the Swedish striker's time in Major League Soccer with the LA Galaxy has come to an end.

The 38-year-old's contract with the Galaxy came to an end at the conclusion of the season, and it appears the American reign of "King Zlatan" is over.

I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans - you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues...Now go back to watch baseball pic.twitter.com/kkL6B6dJBr — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 13, 2019

