Report: Man United Target In Demand Ibrahimovic

Manchester United are preparing to make a move for former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, reports Mail Online.

Ibrahimovic left United for MLS outfit LA Galaxy in 2018 and he has flourished in the United States, where he has scored 53 goals across two seasons.

But with Ibrahimovic – who has been linked to AC Milan, Bologna and A-League side Perth Glory – coming off contract and United looking to bolster their attacking options following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, a Manchester comeback has been mooted.

GALAXY PLAN ZLATAN TALKS FOR "NEXT WEEK"

OH, THE PLACES ZLATAN CAN GO

Ibrahimovic's LA Galaxy contract is set to expire before the end of the year and the veteran striker is not short of suitors.

As well as the Red Devils, the 38-year-old striker has also received several offers to return to Italy, with AC Milan, Bologna, Inter and even Juventus rumored to be interested in acquiring his services.

But the Swedish striker could still end up staying in California as LA Galaxy and MLS try to convince him to keep his star power stateside.