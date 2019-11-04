The writing has long been on the wall for Gareth Bale.

The 30-year-old wants to leave Real Madrid in January amid links to the Chinese Super League, according to Cadena Ser.

Bale was poised to make a shock switch to China after being told to move on by Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane, though the Welshman remained at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, he is now reportedly desperate for a January exit and wants Madrid to listen to offers from the CSL.

