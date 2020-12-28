Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined the chase to sign Real Madrid outcast Luka Jovic, says The Athletic.

Wolves are keen to bolster their attack following Raul Jimenez's serious injury and Jovic has emerged as a loan option for the Premier League side.

AC Milan have also been heavily linked with the Serbia international, who has struggled to establish himself with the LaLiga giants.

The 23-year-old has failed to score in five appearances across all competitions so far this season.

In LaLiga, he has mustered just six shots, hitting the target only once as he has passed up two big chances. He has created a mere two opportunities for his team-mates.

Jovic scored twice in his debut league campaign in Spain, having netted 17 for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga in 2018-19.