Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull and underwent surgery after a sickening injury in Wolves' win at Arsenal on Sunday, the club have confirmed.

Jimenez collided heavily with Arsenal centre-back David Luiz when defending a fifth-minute corner at Emirates Stadium and left the field on a stretcher after receiving oxygen and lengthy medical attention.

Wolves provided an update on Monday, confirming the nature of the injury and adding that the Mexican was "comfortable" after an operation.