Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will let the club's new head coach decide whether or not to re-sign Gareth Bale, according to the The Daily Mail.

The option remains for a second loan deal for the Welshman to re-join Spurs from Real Madrid next season.

Following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho last month, the London club appointed Ryan Mason as interim coach, with a permanent replacement still pending.

Spurs have first option on a second loan but they would require Bale's agreement, although he appears out of favor in Madrid.

Triggering the clause will cost Tottenham £12million ($16.6m).