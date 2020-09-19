Tottenham have officially announced the signing of Gareth Bale from Real Madrid on a season-long loan:

Tottenham statement:

We are delighted to announce the return of Gareth Bale to the Club on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.

He will wear the number 9 shirt. Initially signed as a 17-year-old from Southampton in 2007, Gareth made his name over six years at Spurs before moving to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2013.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the return of @GarethBale11 to the Club on a season-long loan from Real Madrid!#BaleIsBack ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/6w8P1CLx61 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 19, 2020

His electrifying displays in the Champions League - including a hat-trick against Inter in the San Siro in October, 2010 - made the world sit up and take notice.

He went on to make 203 appearances for us in all competitions, scoring 55 goals, including 26 in a memorable final campaign in 2012/13.

During that time, he was twice named PFA Player of the Year (2011, 2013) and completed the treble of PFA Player/PFA Young Player and Football Writers’ Footballer of the Year in 2013. He was named in the PFA Team of the Year three times in a row, 2010/11, 2011/12 and 2012/13.

Real Madrid statement:

Real Madrid C. F. and Tottenham Hotspur FC have agreed to the loan of Gareth Bale for next season, until 30 June, 2021.

Our club wishes the best of luck to a player who is part of one of the most successful periods of our history.