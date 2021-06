Carlo Ancelotti - who has returned for a second stint as Real Madrid manager - took to Twitter to thank Everton fans for their support during his 17 month tenure at the Premier League club.

I leave taking with me all the amazing moments we have experienced together and wish the Club and fans all the best. pic.twitter.com/69kErk9u8J — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) June 1, 2021