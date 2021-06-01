Español
Watch beIN SPORTS XTRA
LaLiga

OFFICIAL: Carlo Ancelotti Returns To Real Madrid

Real Madrid announce the return of coach Carlo Ancelotti, following the resignation of Zinedine Zidane

Getty Images

 

Carlo Ancelotti is the new head coach of Real Madrid after Florentino Perez attracted the Italian from Everton.

 

Ancelotti dramatically jumped to the front of the queue for the job when it had looked as though Raul and Mauricio Pochettino were the main contenders.

His appointment means a return to the club that sacked him six years ago, with Perez having been head of the board that reached that decision at the end of the 2014-15 season.

 

Perez said at the time he had a good personal relationship with Ancelotti, and that will have been a factor in bringing the veteran coach back to the Spanish capital.

Soccer Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti La Liga
Previous Messi Wants To Stay At Barcelona, Insists Club Pre
Read
Messi Wants To Stay At Barcelona, Insists Club President Laporta
Next

Latest Stories

>