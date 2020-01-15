Español
Report: Manchester United Want Atletico Madrid's Llorente On Loan

Manchester United seek a loan move for Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, according to reports

Injuries have forced the Red Devils to look into strengthening their midfield.

Manchester United are aiming to land Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente on loan until the end of the season, reports the Manchester Evening News.

With injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, the club have been forced to look at strengthening their midfield in the January transfer window.

Llorente, 24, joined Atletico from Real Madrid in the summer but has failed to secure regular minutes under Diego Simeone, starting just three of 19 LaLiga games thus far.

