Manchester United are set to sign Fernandes for £60million (€70m/$78m) by the end of the week, according to The Sun.

However, the Daily Mail reports United are offering £50m (€58.4m/$65m) plus £10m (€11.7m/$13m) in add-ons and Sporting want £64m (€74.7m/$84m) up front.

Meanwhile, Fernandes has told Sporting he wants to make the move this month, according to The Telegraph, while reports in Portugal suggest Marcos Rojo could return to Lisbon as part of the deal.