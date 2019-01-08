Report: Chelsea Considering Benzema As Morata Replacement

GOAL

The Frenchman could be on his way to London to replace Morata.

Chelsea are keen on a move for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, according to the Mirror.

The 31-year-old has notched seven goals and three assists in his 18 La Liga appearances so far this season, and some bookies have suspended betting on the striker's move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are hoping to replace Alvaro Morata, who still looks short of confidence despite scoring twice against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, and the Spaniard has been linked with a move to Sevilla.