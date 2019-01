GOAL

Alvaro Morata is reportedly keen on a switch to Sevilla as he seeks to end his struggles at Chelsea, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spaniard has struggled despite a fast start to life at Stamford Bridge and is now looking to revive his fortunes back in his homeland.

However, Chelsea are not willing to sell unless they can purchase a replacement, or if they recall Michy Batshuayi from Valencia.

REPORT: CHELSEA RULE OUT MOVE FOR HIGUAIN

REPORT: FABREGAS FINALIZING MOVE TO AS MONACO

PULISIC: SIGNING WITH CHELSEA A "PRIVILEGE"