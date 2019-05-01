Casillas Shares Message From Hospital After Heart Attack

Iker Casillas was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack during training with Porto.

Todo controlado por aquí, un susto grande pero con las fuerzas intactas. Muchísimas gracias a todos por los mensajes y el cariño 😃💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/i3TXsELUGD — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) May 1, 2019

Later in the day, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper shared a message on social media to tell supporters he was on the road to recovery:

"Everything is under control. A big scare but spirits are still high. Thank you everyone for your messages of support."

A statement from Porto read: "Iker Casillas suffered an acute myocardial infarction during Wednesday morning training session held at the PortoGaia Training and Training Center in Olival.

"The training session was promptly interrupted to provide assistance to the FC Porto goalkeeper, who is currently at the Hospital CUF Porto. Casillas is well, stable and his heart problem solved."