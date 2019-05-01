Español
Keep beIN
Portuguese League

Casillas Shares Message From Hospital After Heart Attack

Iker Casillas shared a message on social media after being hospitalized following a heart attack suffered at training on Wednesday

Iker Casillas

 

Iker Casillas was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack during training with Porto. 

 

Later in the day, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper shared a message on social media to tell supporters he was on the road to recovery:

"Everything is under control. A big scare but spirits are still high. Thank you everyone for your messages of support."

statement from Porto read: "Iker Casillas suffered an acute myocardial infarction during Wednesday morning training session held at the PortoGaia Training and Training Center in Olival.

"The training session was promptly interrupted to provide assistance to the FC Porto goalkeeper, who is currently at the Hospital CUF Porto. Casillas is well, stable and his heart problem solved."

 

iker casillas Soccer Porto Real Madrid
Previous Emery Wants To Make 'New History' With Arsenal
Read
Emery Wants To Make 'New History' With Arsenal
Next

Latest Stories