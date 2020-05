GOAL

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing AC Milan duo Ismael Bennacer and Lucas Paqueta - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Ligue 1 champions have already seen an opening offer for the former rejected, but haven't given up on securing his signature.

PSG sporting director Leonardo is also determined to bring in Paqueta, who has yet to live up to his full potential at San Siro.