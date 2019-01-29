Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Leandro Paredes, beating Chelsea to the signature of the Zenit midfielder.
Paredes was reportedly a top target for the Premier League side but he has instead opted to join the Ligue 1 leaders for a reported $51million.
PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel had made clear his desire to add a midfielder in the January transfer window, with Lassana Diarra and Marco Verratti both injured.
Adrien Rabiot is also unavailable as the France international has been ruled out of selection contention due to his ongoing contract stand-off, resulting in Brazilian defenders Marquinhos and Dani Alves filling in as makeshift midfielders.
But Tuchel has now got his man as Paredes, who joined Zenit from Roma in 2017, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Parc des Princes.