Neymar made his return from a three-month lay-off with a broken foot during Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 match at home to Monaco on Sunday.

The Brazil star had not played a competitive game since suffering a metatarsal injury in a Coupe de France win over Strasbourg on January 23.

At the time there were doubts whether Neymar would appear again this season, but he returned to training in early April, suggesting he could feature in the run-in.

Thomas Tuchel named the forward on the bench for the visit of Monaco – with PSG confirmed as champions earlier in the day following Lille's 0-0 draw at Toulouse.

And he made his way on to the pitch for the second half with PSG already 2-0 up thanks to Kylian Mbappe's brace, replacing Layvin Kurzawa at half-time.

Mbappe went on to complete his hat-trick soon after his team-mate's introduction.