Neymar Back On The Bench For PSG's Clash With Monaco

Having not played since January, Neymar could return to action from the bench as Paris Saint-Germain host Monaco.

Neymar is back in the Paris Saint-Germain squad for Sunday's Ligue 1 clash with Monaco at Parc des Princes.

The Brazil star has not played a competitive match since suffering a metatarsal injury in a Coupe de France win over Strasbourg on January 23.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel had suggested Neymar could make his return against Monaco, and he has indeed been included on the bench for the match, alongside Edinson Cavani, who has not played a league game since February due to a muscle problem.

PSG were confirmed as champions before their meeting with Monaco, as second-place Lille failed to win at Toulouse earlier in the day.

 

