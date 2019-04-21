Paris Saint-Germain wrapped up the Ligue 1 title without having to kick a ball on Sunday.

Second-placed Lille drew 0-0 away at Toulouse, leaving them 16 points behind leaders PSG with just five games remaining.

FULL-TIME !! A scoreless draw in Toulouse means we have a six-point cushion in second place in the @Ligue1_ENG standings. #TFCLOSC 0-0 pic.twitter.com/gIT90Smwrs — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) April 21, 2019

The result finally sees the capital club crowned champions for a sixth time in seven seasons ahead of facing Monaco in the late kick-off.

Thomas Tuchel's men squandered several earlier opportunities to retain the crown, failing to win any of their previous three matches as they stumbled towards the finish line.

But, in truth, the title has long been a formality, with PSG enjoying a comfortable buffer in yet another dominant domestic campaign.

It's happened! @PSG_English had to suffer a few weeks, but after @losclive drew 0-0 to @ToulouseFC, the Parisians giants have now won their 8th @Ligue1_ENG title.



They are now tied with @AS_Monaco_EN for the third-most French titles in the league's history. 🇫🇷🏆 pic.twitter.com/DrvzeCFByj — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 21, 2019

It is the club's eighth Ligue 1 title in their history. Only Saint-Etienne and Marseille have won France's top flight on more occasions.

PSG can make it a double in Tuchel's maiden campaign at the helm by retaining the Coupe de France when they face Rennes at the Stade de France next weekend.