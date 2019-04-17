GOAL

Paris Saint-Germain will have to wait a few more days to claim the Ligue 1 crown as their recent defensive woes led to another setback on Wednesday.

After being battered 5-1 by second-place Lille on Sunday, PSG fell yet again on Wednesday with another chance to claim the title.

This time, it was Nantes that delayed the celebrations, earning a 3-2 victory over the seven-time Ligue 1 champions to hand PSG their second consecutive Ligue 1 loss.

That defeat marks the first time they have lost two matches in a row in league play since November 2011.

That season, the club finished sixth in the league, as Bordeaux went onto win Ligue 1.

There are no such fears this season, as PSG still maintain a 17-point lead over second-place Lille through 32 games with a goal differential of 40 separating the two clubs.

Their poor run does not just extend back the last two matches, though, as PSG also conceded two goals in a 2-2 draw with Strasbourg prior to the Lille clash.

As a result, PSG have conceded more goals in their last three matches than in their previous 22 Ligue 1 matches combined.

The team's next opportunity to win the title will come on Sunday when they host Monaco in Paris.