Kylian Mbappe's father says the constant media speculation surrounding the Paris Saint-Germain star has become "embarrassing".

The 20-year-old has been hailed as one of the world's most promising players amid his incredible form in Ligue 1 and for France's national team.

Although he is just a year into his contract with the capital club, the forward is continuously linked to a move Real Madrid, who are looking to replenish their attack after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last season.

And his father, Wilfried Mbappe, says he is fed up with the relentless rumours and lies being about his son.

"Before I read and watched everything, but not any more," he told Le Parisien. "It's like a chocolate cake, if you eat too much, then you get an upset stomach. Sometimes, there's misinformation too.

"OK, Kylian is a public person, but I do not understand that there are everyday things about him. It's embarrassing.

"I am no longer able to do things that were done every day. Sometimes we need peace. Today, everyone knows this name.

"I feel like I'm the same as before. Everyone here is like that, my children, my wife. We know where we come from. We stay the same. We almost kept the same friends."

But while the constant media reports about his son irritate him, Mbappe senior is delighted to see the World Cup winner shine among the best players in the game.

When asked who his favourite players are, Wilfried said: "My first is Kylian and my second is Mbappe! Even if I take away the fact that he's my son, seeing him play gives me so much pleasure.

"I loved the Brazilian Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Pele, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff and Ronaldinho. I love Neymar too. To see him play with Kylian guarantees a show. I go to the stadium to get my eyes full and get up from my seat!

"He has realised all my dreams: to become a professional and win the World Cup. I am also proud that he wears the No.10 for France. It was my number and also his at AS Bondy. I wish for him to grow and win things but they are no longer dreams."

Mbappe has moved from the wing to the central striker role at PSG and has scored an impressive 33 goals in 38 games for the reigning Ligue 1 champions this term.

Although he seems settled in his current position, his father says there is no need for him to be stuck in one role.

"Kylian can play everywhere, because his palette is complete," Mbappe Sr added. "Do not lock him in a box, he can play as a striker, on the right or left. It is especially necessary that he keeps this freedom of movement that he gets at PSG or France.

"He can do better in front of goal. Against Lyon [in October] we talked a lot about his four missed opportunities before he scored four. But who has scored eight goals this season in a match?

"With Kylian we trivialise the exceptional! If he wasn't my son, I'd say he's doing incredible things for his age."