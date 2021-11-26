Will it be ‘Vamos Ramos!’ for PSG?

Messi and Ramos: from opponents to friends against Saint Etienne

A Lille bit of love needed in Ligue 1 for the champions

An almighty midweek Champions League win against Salzburg – and yet another goal from Canada’s decisive Jonathan David – sees Lille at the top of their group and needing just a draw at Wolfsburg in the final round to reach the knockout stages. That would be a huge chunk of credit for Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec. The French coach needs it. While Lille are riding high in Europe, his team is at a historic low in Ligue 1.

Lille’s 17 points after 14 league games equals the worst performance ever from a defending league champion at this stage of this season. No one was expecting a repeat tilt at the title, but something a little better than the performance this season was doable. Lille have not won in five games in Ligue 1. But that’s not to say that the team has not been in a position to do so. Lille have scored first in 10 Ligue 1 games but only won four of them. The fact that only 28% of Lille’s goals have been scored in the second half suggests a team that is either mentally or physically fragile. Or both. Lille losing all four games when the team has conceded first points to the former.

The visit of Nantes on Saturday is a good chance to set off a Ligue 1 reboot, with the visitors having won just once in their past five matches. A Lille love needs to be shown in Ligue 1.

Lille vs. Nantes – Saturday 10:50AM ET / 7:50AM PT on beIN SPORTS

Sergio Ramos set to steady the ship at PSG

After four months wait from the start of the season, Sunday is likely to see one of the more mind-bending set of teammates finally in action on the pitch - Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos. Reunited and it feels so good.

Opponents for over a decade in the biggest rivalry in club football and now on the same side. “At first it was weird after so many years of being rivals,” admitted Messi, “being the two captains of Barcelona and Madrid, after so many Clasicos played, so many fights we had on the pitch.”

The leadership and experience of Sergio Ramos is certainly needed by PSG after a week when the team’s defense frailties were again shown up by Manchester City with PSG having conceded eight goals in the past five games in all competitions. “Bit by bit, the team will improve,” was the promise from Mauricio Pochettino whose team have at least qualified for the next stages of the Champions League with a match to spare.

PSG are heading to one of the giants of Ligue 1 on Sunday and facing a Saint Etienne side in revival mode after an awful start to the season. Claude Puel’s side have picked up eight points from the past 12 available but are still in the relegation zone. The visit of PSG will be seen as a nothing-to-lose adventure for Les Verts.

Saint Etienne vs. PSG – Sunday 6:50AM ET / 3:50AM PT on beIN SPORTS

Marseille need Ligue 1 boost after rough week

Marseille have the chance to wrap up a pretty rotten week with a win at struggling Troyes on Sunday. However, a victory may only be partial solace for a rough six days so far. Sunday saw yet more violence from fans causing the curtailing of a flagship match at Lyon after just five minutes when Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd. On Thursday, Marseille failed to win yet again in their Europa League group and now face either dropping into the UEFA Conference League or finishing bottom. It’s hard to know which path will be worse.

The one bright spark from Thursday’s 4-2 defeat at Galatasaray was a double from Arkadiusz Milik. A return to form for the Polish striker is desperately needed with Marseille failing to score in their past two Ligue 1 games at home and in possession of the worst scoring accuracy charts in the division – 123 shots, 48 on target.

With just one point from the past nine, Troyes are ripe for Marseille to right a few wrongs the Velodrome on Sunday, however a lot of eyes will be watching what happens in the stands in a troubled season for Ligue 1 just as much as on the pitch.

Marseille vs. Troyes – Sunday 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on beIN SPORTS