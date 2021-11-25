Reaction from Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino after his side lost 2-1 at Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Kylian Mbappe gave visitors an early lead in the second half but goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus earned victory for hosts, who secured the top spot in Group A.

PSG are also through after RB Leipzig's 5-0 win at Club Brugge.

PGS boss analyzed the match and said: "Well, I think two different periods. I think in the first half, we didn't start with the game. I think they were very aggressive in the way that they pressed high in the pitch, I think in some good things and the things that we need to improve like a team, of course. But we arrived at halftime 0-0. I think it was good to fix some problems. And then when we started the second half, we started really well. And then when Kylian (Mbappe) scored 1-0 I think, the game was under control. But after the circumstances of the game forced us to do some changes that when the game was under control and then we conceded. And of course, the goal was to qualify, to qualify from first, but Manchester City is a very good team. Yes, disappointed about that. But we need to look forward and to try to improve every day."