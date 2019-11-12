Español
Report: PSG Want Vinicius In Potential Mbappe Deal

PSG have shown interest in receiving Vinicius Jr in return should they lose Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, according to reports

PSG are interested in Vinicius Jr having resigned themselves to losing Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, reports Sport.

With the emergence of Rodrygo at the Bernabeu this season, Vinicius has greater competition for a starting spot and has found his game time limited. He has only scored once all season, against Osasuna back in September. 

Real have long been interested in Mbappe, which could lead to a busy summer of negotiations with PSG. Leonardo, sporting director at the Parc des Princes, has Vinicius in mind as a replacement.

