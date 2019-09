GOAL

Paris Saint-Germain have told Barcelona that they expect Real Madrid to make a bid for Kylian Mbappe next summer, according to Sport.

Barcelona and Madrid both held talks with PSG over the summer as they failed in their attempts to sign Neymar. During talks with the Catalan club, however, PSG made them aware that Madrid are hoping to land Mbappe, too.

Coach Zinedine Zidane has made Mbappe his top priority ahead of his PSG team-mate Neymar and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.