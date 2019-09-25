Rodrygo Goes became Real Madrid's quickest debut goalscorer in LaLiga since Brazil icon Ronaldo when he wrapped up a 2-0 victory over Osasuna on Wednesday.

Rodrygo, signed by Madrid for a reported €45million in June 2018 but loaned back to Santos for a year, took just 93 seconds to score on his first appearance for Los Blancos.

The Brazilian 18-year-old replaced Vinicius Junior, who had broken the deadlock, in the 71st minute and opened his account by dribbling in from the left and curling a fine finish into the far corner of the net.

It was the fastest a Madrid player had scored on their league debut since Ronaldo, who needed just 62 seconds to strike against Deportivo Alaves in 2002.