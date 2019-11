GOAL

Real Madrid are willing to pay up to €400 million (£343m/$440m) to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, as per Le Parisien.

Los Blancos were reportedly interested in buying the youngster when he joined PSG in 2017 and could be willing to part with a world-record fee to secure the services of the World Cup winner.

Reports in Spanish media suggest that PSG would want Vinicius Junior in return, should Mbappe make a LaLige switch.

