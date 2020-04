GOAL

Real Madrid are not looking to bring back Cristiano Ronaldo despite reports to the contrary, according to AS.

Reports in the Italian media have indicated that Juventus are looking to raise funds amid the coronavirus pandemic, and selling the Portugal star could be an option.

Though a sensational Madrid return has been mooted, Blancos sources have told AS that Ronaldo's "time has passed and there are different sporting objectives."