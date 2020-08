GOAL

After a season struggling for game time, the Colombian is set for a move to England.

Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez is close to sealing a move to Everton, reports The Telegraph.

Goal reports the deal will be worth €35 million (£31m/$41m).

The Toffees have made an offer for the Colombian with talks progressing positively between both clubs.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has previously coached James at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.