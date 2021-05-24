PitchCam - Zidane's Bittersweet Comeback Win May 24, 2021 19:22 3:33 min Real Madrid fought from behind to defeat Villarreal on the final day of the season, but it wasn't enough to pip Atletico Madrid to the title. Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane La Liga PitchCam -Latest Videos 0:58 min Ramos: Things Don't Always Work Out 1:19 min Sports Burst - Mbappe's Mixed Messages 6:44 min Luis Enrique: Ramos Axe Tough But Right Call 1:19 min Mbappe Will '100 Per Cent' Stay - Al-Khelaifi 0:39 min REPORT: Koeman Set For Showdown Barca Talks 1:16 min Pep Lets Slip Aguero Barcelona Deal 0:34 min Only Two Lille Players Make Ligue 1 TOTS 0:42 min Mbappe Challenges PSG Board To Act 2:04 min Lyon Crumble Against Nice On Final Day 6:49 min Sevilla Close Off Season With Win Over Alaves