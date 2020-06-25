LaLiga Moments: Guti, the Back-Heel Master June 25, 2020 23:01 1:39 min We look back at two legendary Real Madrid goals, conceived by Guti's brain and executed with the Spaniard's wand of a left heel. Real Madrid La Liga Guti -Latest Videos 1:09 min Guti Praises 'Brutal' Benzema Backheel 1:37 min Benzema: We Are Not Looking at Barcelona 3:28 min Real Madrid Beat Espanyol to Take Two-Point Lead 1:09 min Casemiro Nets Real Madrid Opener Against Espanyol 3:43 min Galatasaray Steal A Point From Basakeshir, 1-1 2:41 min Marotta: Inter Close to Signing Hakimi 5:17 min Eibar Take The Spoils at Los Carmenes 1:10 min Emre Akbaba Levels It For Galatasaray 0:54 min Aleksic Scores Opening Goal For Basaksehir 0:39 min Lampard Stands By Blues Youngsters