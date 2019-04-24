Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas admits he is wary of Real Madrid's "awesome" Karim Benzema ahead of their LaLiga clash on Thursday.

The Frenchman plundered a hat-trick against Athletic Bilbao at the weekend to take his tally to 29 goals in all competitions this season.

Fourth-place Getafe are on course to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history after a remarkable season and Bordalas is concerned by the threat posed by Madrid's in-form forward to their tilt at history.

"Benzema is a great player, not because right now he is performing in an awesome way, but I always thought he's a great player," he told a media conference.

"Not only Benzema but every Real Madrid player. They play there for a reason because they are among the best in the world, so we worry about all of them.

ZIDANE: BENZEMA THE WORLD'S BEST

"Of course, Benzema is the one scoring goals in the last few games and making the difference – he's a great player."

Bordalas scoffed at the suggestion that his side will have an advantage over Zinedine Zidane's men, given that Los Blancos can no longer win LaLiga, and insists that it will be a tough game.

"It's true that Real Madrid are not fighting for the title anymore," he said. "It would be different if they were fighting for the title but wearing the Real Madrid colours comes with a lot of responsibility.

"Their team, players and coach are always compelled to play great matches, to try to win. We will be facing one of the best."