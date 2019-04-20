Zidane Quiet On Mbappe Speculation

Zinedine Zidane said that Real Madrid's directors know who his transfer targets are but was tight-lipped on whether Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is one of them.

With Gareth Bale rumoured to be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu, speculation is rife about potential additions to Los Blancos' strike force and France international Mbappe is frequently linked with a lucrative move to Madrid.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Athletic Bilbao, Zidane confirmed he is in talks with his employers about the players he wants to bring in, but refused to shed light on the names on his list.

MBAPPE'S DAD SLAMS 'EMBARRASSING' MADRID RUMORS

"You can ask and I will answer what I want. I will not get into anything - not names or anything," Zidane told Saturday's news conference.

"I talk to the club about the type of player I want, as I know that perfectly well, but not here."

Asked whether he had discussed Bale's future with the club's owners, Zidane replied: "We have not spoken about that, and we are just thinking about tomorrow's game, nothing else."

MBAPPE CAN'T CHOOSE BETWEEN MESSI OR RONALDO