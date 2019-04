GOAL

Real Madrid duo Marcos Llorente and Dani Ceballos have been tipped for summer exits, according to Marca.

Llorente has only featured in five La Liga matches for the Blancos this season, while Ceballos has also been deemed surplus to requirements by Zinedine Zidane.

The pair could end up leaving the club on loan, having also been on the fringes of the action during the Frenchman's first spell in charge at Santiago Bernabeu.