Guti Dismissed By Almeria

Guti's first head coach role away from Real Madrid has ended abruptly after Almeria confirmed he has been dismissed following a potentially decisive blow to the Segunda side's automatic promotion hopes.

The former Madrid midfielder and youth coach was appointed by Almeria in November and, although he kept them in the hunt for promotion, the club's hierarchy lost patience following Thursday's 1-0 home defeat to Alcorcon.

🚨José María Gutiérrez leaves our club by mutual agreement. Thank you Guti for all your efforts and you dedication to our colors. We wish you all the success in your career.

Club owner Turki Al-Sheikh, who has overseen the assembly of an expensive squad compared to others in Spain's second tier, had already fired Oscar Fernandez and Pedro Emanuel this season prior to hiring Guti.

A brief statement read: "Jose Maria Gutierrez ceases to be our coach after reaching a mutual agreement with the club.

"Thank you very much Jose Maria for all your efforts and for your dedication to our colours. We wish you every possible success in your career."

🚨 We have our new Technical Staff in the battle for promotion!

Our new technical team is compose by Mário Silva, Fernando Santos, Jesus Muñoz, Pedro Mesquita, Victor Mañas, Rui Costa, Ricardo Molina, Eurico Pinhal and Victor Fortes. Good luck!

Thursday's loss left Almeria five points adrift of second-placed Real Zaragoza, who they defeated at La Romareda last Saturday between successive home losses.

Almeria have seven matches remaining to salvage an automatic promotion spot, otherwise the best they can hope for will be a play-off place.