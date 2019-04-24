Report: Ajax Considering Move For Odegaard

GOAL

Ajax are considering a summer move for Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, De Telegraaf says.

The Norwegian is on loan at Eredivisie side Vitesse and came up against the Amsterdam giants on Tuesday, with his side going down 4-2 at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

ZIDANE: NEW SIGNINGS MEAN EXITS AT REAL MADRID

Madrid are ready to let the once highly-coveted youngster leave at the end of the season and have lowered their asking price from €20 million (£17m/$22m).

Having watched him impress at Heerenveen and Vitesse, Ajax are weighing up a bid for him.