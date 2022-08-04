The head coach of the Costa Rican national team Luis Fernando Suarez spoke in this exclusive interview with beIN SPORTS. Between many other things, Suarez talked about the time he started working with Costa Rica during the World Cup qualifiers, the reasons why he likes to give opportunities to younger players, and why he believes having the World Cup in the winter is an advantage as coach of a national team.
Road to Qatar: Exclusive interview with Luis Fernando Suárez, Costa Rica coach
FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022