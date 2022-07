Great Women’s Africa Cup of Nations game between Uganda and Morocco.

Rosella Ayane opened the score in the 14th minute after scoring a spectacular penalty.

In the 32nd minute of the game, Sumaya Komuntale scored an astonishing free-kick that equalized the game.

Morocco took the lead once again in the 68th minute after scoring a tremendous goal.

Finally, Ghizlane Chebbak scored the third one for Morocco after placing the ball perfectly in a penalty.

The game ended 1-3 in favor of Morocco.