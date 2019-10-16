Highlights: PSG Handle Breidablik, 4-0, Away In First Leg Of Champions League Round Of 16 October 16, 2019 22:57 3:05 min Goals from Karina Saevik, Formiga, Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Paulina Dudek gave PSG a 4-0 result on the road in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League Round of 16 tie with Breidablik. video PSG Soccer Highlights UEFA Women's Champions League Women's Soccer -Latest Videos 0:45 min Dudek Adds PSG's Fourth In Stoppage Time 0:56 min Katoto Picks Out A Corner To Make It 3-0 3:14 min Navarro Returns To Form 1:02 min Formiga Gets Free Header To Double PSG Lead 0:59 min Saevik Gives PSG Early UWCL Lead In Iceland 1:16 min PSG Confirm Gueye Hamstring Injury 0:30 min De Gea And Pogba Out For United's Liverpool Clash 1:30 min Report: Real Betis Pursue Emre Can 1:05 min Messi Presented With Sixth Golden Shoe 3:02 min Ducati Development Vs Marquez Brilliance