Neymar admits he wants to play with Lionel Messi again.

Speaking after Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League group stage, the Brazilian revealed his desire to reunite with the Barcelona number 10.

¿Volverá pronto? Neymar dejó en claro que tiene muchas ganas de jugar con Messi nuevamente y dio fecha: "seguro el próximo año". pic.twitter.com/84uwWi7eyH — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) December 2, 2020

"It's what I want more than anything," the 28-year-old told ESPN.

"I want to enjoy being on the field with him again. For sure next year we have to do it."

Neymar joined PSG from Barca for a world-record fee of €222million in August 2017, but just five months earlier he played a major role in dumping the French side out of the Champions League in the last 16.